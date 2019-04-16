Home Sport Cricket

Mithali Raj named goodwill ambassador for Street Child Cricket World Cup

Captain of India's woman ODI side, Mithali joins former captain Saurav Ganguly and IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals in supporting the team.

Mithali Raj

India woman ODI team captain Mithali Raj (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ace cricketer Mithali Raj has been named as the goodwill ambassador of the Indian team for the Street Child Cricket World Cup.

Mithali said, "I am excited to join the Street Child Cricket World Cup as a goodwill ambassador for Team India.

As an athlete, I know the true potential that sports can play in not just changing a child's reality, but also garnering public support for children who live on the streets.

"India has over 20 lakh street connected children and there lies our nation's untapped potential.

As a woman cricketer, I am super thrilled to see that this tournament is gender equal - boys and girls will play together."

Earlier, PTC India Financial Services Ltd.announced its support for the team to create national and international visibility of children.

 

