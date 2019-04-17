From 2007 to 2019: Dinesh Karthik’s long journey that spans two Worlds

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a proud moment for Tamil Nadu. Two cricketers from the state, Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar, were named in the 15-member Indian World Cup squad. Karthik’s experience and Vijay’s ability as a compact all-rounder paved the way for their selection. What makes this achievement even sweeter is the fact that two Tamil Nadu players have made the World Cup cut after 20 years. Robin Singh and Sadagoppan Ramesh played in 1999 edition.

Abhishek Nayar has been

mentoring Dinesh Karthik

for nearly four years

“Selectors have done their job well and covered all the bases. Both have the right credentials, and if given an opportunity, they will certainly do a good job,” said former India batsman WV Raman.

Even former India captain GR Viswanath was all praise for Vijay. “I’d seen him first at NCA, years ago. Even then he looked good. He has improved a lot, and looks like a compact player now. His selection is right, and I hope he does well.”

Karthik is making a World Cup comeback after 12 years, having played in the 2007 edition. And domestic veteran Abhishek Nayar, who played a crucial role in resuscitating the stumper’s career last year by being his mentor, too was chuffed. “I’m happy for Dinesh. A lot of hard work and dedication has gone into his coming back into the national team and now the World Cup. Being a part of the latter is the proudest moment for both of us.”

Though he has been a constant pivot for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit, it was only after that last-ball six during the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final that Karthik finally reappeared on the international radar.

And Nayar ascribes that high point to the hard yards that Karthik kept putting in, even when his chips were down. “It is difficult to sustain oneself when you know your chances are going to be limited for playing for the country. Karthik is very strong mentally. His family’s support kept him going.”

“About three-and-a-half years ago, when we decided to work together, I made it clear to not put any pressure on his mind, thinking about the World Cup or anything else.

“I made it clear that my job would be to help him be the player he wanted to be. We worked on areas that can be enhanced to maximise potential. Slowly, things started working. There was good improvement in self-belief and clarity of mind. When the mind is clear, one can perform to his potential. I’m sure that if given an opportunity, he will do well.”