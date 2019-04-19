Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2019: Blueprint blues and a Royal Challenge

Among the IPL teams that have served as most fodder for online memes, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the runaway winners.

Published: 19th April 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB De Villiers and captain Virat Kohli| PTI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among the IPL teams that have served as most fodder for online memes, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the runaway winners. The Men in Yellow won’t be bothered by that, considering that most of those moments have culminated in wins. But Virat Kohli’s men will be. Ever since this year’s auctions, their tactics have been a source for public consternation; a trend that has continued throughout their dismal run this season. Even their last match against Mumbai Indians invited the ire of their fans, after bowling coach Ashish Nehra’s prompt to hand Pawan Negi the ball instead of Navdeep Saini in a crucial over, with a set Hardik Pandya on strike. As expected, that move backfired.

But, breaking their rut — they’re last with seven losses in eight matches — and having a shot at the playoffs is still a mathematical possibility for the Chinnaswamy men. Six wins on the trot have been achieved in IPL history on six occasions.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Shubman
Gill  sweats it out during practice
at Eden Gardens on Thursday
| TWITTER

Bangalore can very well draw inspiration from their opponents on Friday — Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens — who strung together 10 victories on the trot, the best streak the tournament has seen.

Kohli himself engineered a comeback for this team three years ago, when he was scoring centuries for fun, reeling off five wins single-handedly to take them to the final.

All said, Bangalore do have one big hurdle to overcome in order to still keep themselves in the hunt: team combination. They’ve had problems in all departments. But, even with potential remedies resting on their bench, the visiting team haven’t really opted for them.

Though Moeen Ali hasn’t really set the stage on fire, Bangalore are yet to go for a similar — if not better bowling choice, T20-wise — in Washington Sundar; a move that will free up another foreign slot for accommodating either both Marcus Stoinis and Colin de Grandhomme, or one of the two with new reinforcement Dale Steyn. An extension of that shift will also beef up their pace-bowling options, a constant bother this season.

Even Steyn’s inclusion doesn’t really inspire confidence, considering the South African’s injury-riddled past. But he is optimistic of fitting into their scheme of things. “He (coach Gary Kirsten) asked me have I been playing and bowling. I said yes. I was actually prepping to play our local T20 tournament. It can sometimes be difficult coming halfway through the IPL, and with the World Cup coming up. But we got through it, and here I am.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 KKR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp