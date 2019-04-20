Home Sport Cricket

Alex Hales takes an indefinite break from cricket

The 30-year-old did not feature in his county side Nottinghamshire's 50-over match against Lancashire on Friday.

England batsman Alex Hales (File photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Batsman Alex Hales, who has been named in England's 15-man ICC Men's World Cup provisional squad, has taken a break from cricket due to "personal reasons".

"Alex Hales has made himself unavailable for selection for personal reasons and no timetable has been set for his return to action," ICC quoted the statement issued by the county.

Hales has played 70 ODIs, registering six hundreds in the format for England. He scored 147 runs against Australia at Trent Bridge, helping England to a record-breaking total of 481/6 last year.

England will face Ireland in a one-off ODI before taking on Pakistan in one T20I and five ODIs. Hales is named for these matches.

The host for the 2017 World Cup will then play Australia and Afghanistan in warm-ups and then open its 50-over campaign against South Africa on May 30 at The Oval, London.

