Home Sport Cricket

Chennai sun before English summer for Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara returns to TNCA league to remain in scheme of things, awaiting contract confirmation for another County Championship stint

Published: 20th April 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (File | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not in demand in the limited-over scheme of things and a County Championship contract still to be finalised, Cheteshwar Pujara has returned to Chennai to play in the TNCA league. Having represented Mylapore Recreation Club A in one match in March, India’s Test No 3 will turn out for the team in another game starting on Saturday.

Around this time last year, Pujara was in England playing for Yorkshire. It has been learnt that he is in talks with county teams again, although a deal is still to be struck. With that uncertainty in mind and to utilise every chance to stay in touch with the game, he has decided to make another appearance in the TNCA league. The batsman is expected to go back after one match. It’s not clear yet if he would return for other games.

“One has to be in touch with the game. And for him, there is no other opportunity to play cricket at the moment since the county plan is still to materialise. So it does not matter what level of cricket he is playing, as long as he is playing somewhere. That’s why he is playing these games after spending time with family at home in Rajkot,” said those in the know.

Pujara was in good touch when he last played in the TNCA league. Representing the side which was then led by Ravichandran Ashwin, he had made 163. It was a fourth round match and MRC A had collected full points from that one.

This time, with Ashwin not available for the 10th round fixture against MCC due to his IPL commitments, Pujara will be expected to shoulder additional responsibility.

“Pujara will have to play a big role to guide the side to victory. His presence will be a big boost to our side. When he was around the last time, the boys were bowled over by his simplicity and commitment towards the game,’’ said M Venkataramana, coach of MRC.

In the last game, Pujara was involved in century partnerships with B Rahul and Arpit  Vasavada. “He demonstrated to our boys the art of pacing an innings. He also showed what it takes to play a long innings and bat out the opposition,’’ pointed out Venkataramana, whose team needs a win and a first innings lead in the two remaining matches to reach the knockouts.

“This game is crucial. This is where a player of Pujara’s stature will come in handy for us. If he manages to play like he did the last time, our boys will be inspired to give their best.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Cheteshwar Pujara TNCA league

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp