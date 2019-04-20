Chennai sun before English summer for Cheteshwar Pujara

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Not in demand in the limited-over scheme of things and a County Championship contract still to be finalised, Cheteshwar Pujara has returned to Chennai to play in the TNCA league. Having represented Mylapore Recreation Club A in one match in March, India’s Test No 3 will turn out for the team in another game starting on Saturday.

Around this time last year, Pujara was in England playing for Yorkshire. It has been learnt that he is in talks with county teams again, although a deal is still to be struck. With that uncertainty in mind and to utilise every chance to stay in touch with the game, he has decided to make another appearance in the TNCA league. The batsman is expected to go back after one match. It’s not clear yet if he would return for other games.

“One has to be in touch with the game. And for him, there is no other opportunity to play cricket at the moment since the county plan is still to materialise. So it does not matter what level of cricket he is playing, as long as he is playing somewhere. That’s why he is playing these games after spending time with family at home in Rajkot,” said those in the know.

Pujara was in good touch when he last played in the TNCA league. Representing the side which was then led by Ravichandran Ashwin, he had made 163. It was a fourth round match and MRC A had collected full points from that one.

This time, with Ashwin not available for the 10th round fixture against MCC due to his IPL commitments, Pujara will be expected to shoulder additional responsibility.

“Pujara will have to play a big role to guide the side to victory. His presence will be a big boost to our side. When he was around the last time, the boys were bowled over by his simplicity and commitment towards the game,’’ said M Venkataramana, coach of MRC.

In the last game, Pujara was involved in century partnerships with B Rahul and Arpit Vasavada. “He demonstrated to our boys the art of pacing an innings. He also showed what it takes to play a long innings and bat out the opposition,’’ pointed out Venkataramana, whose team needs a win and a first innings lead in the two remaining matches to reach the knockouts.

“This game is crucial. This is where a player of Pujara’s stature will come in handy for us. If he manages to play like he did the last time, our boys will be inspired to give their best.”