Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan's Shadab Khan ruled out of England series

The 20-year-old is a key wicket-taking option for Pakistan in the ten-team World Cup in England and Wales that starts May 30. 

Published: 21st April 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates with captain Sarfraz Ahmed. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan's fast-rising leg-spinner Shadab Khan was ruled out of next month's series against England with a virus, leaving him in doubt for the World Cup. 

The 20-year-old is a key wicket taking option for Pakistan in the ten-team World Cup in England and Wales that starts May 30. 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the spinner will receive treatment in UK.

"Shadab's blood tests have revealed (a) virus and doctors have advised him a four week rest," it said in a statement.

"Shadab is out of the five-match one-day series against England and a Twenty20 match (also against England)," it added.

The Pakistan team will fly to England on Tuesday and play a five match one-day series against the number one ranked home team, starting May 5.

The PCB said Shadab will meet with specialists in England to help him fully recover for the World Cup opener against the West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

Shadab has played 34 one-day internationals, 32 Twenty20 matches and five Test matches in a promising career that started in 2017.

"The selectors have already included Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir as additional players to the 15-player World Cup squad," the PCB said.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq described Shadab's loss as "bad news", adding her hopes the spinner will be ready for the tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup Shadab Khan England series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp