Protest held outside PCB to remove its managing director

By ANI

KARACHI: A protest was held outside the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB ) headquarters in Lahore on Monday, demanding the removal of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan.

Protestors from the Cricketers Welfare Association said that Khan's massive salary makes no sense and hence he should be removed from his post, The Express Tribune reported.

Moreover, they have also appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take note of the issue and remove the cricket body's officials who are given excessive salaries. The agitators also opposed the recently proposed changes to the country's domestic structure and demanded that the regions should be banned.

The majority of PCB Board of Governors (BoG) earlier cited similar concerns at the 53rd meeting in Quetta. As a result, a resolution was passed to address their grievances.

"The creation of the unconstitutional post of MD PCB is hereby declared null and void," the resolution stated. On the proposed domestic structure, the resolution said: "Any move to abolish departments and regions in the restructuring of domestic cricket structure is hereby rejected and unacceptable."

The resolution further said that a four-member committee should be formed to evaluate and give recommendations before any changes are made to the current domestic structure.