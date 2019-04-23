Rajwinder spins Pistons to victory over TI Cycles  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Left -ARM spinner Rajwinder Singh’s 5/46 helped India Pistons beat TI Cycles by 131 runs on the final day of the 10th round of the TNCA Senior Division league. In another match, MCC drew with MRC A with the former getting five points for taking the first innings lead. India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara made a 40-ball 25 batting at number 5 for MRC A.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MCC 433/7 decl drew with MRC A 178 in 73.4 ovs (B Rahul 79 n.o; M Ganesh Moorthi 6/46, P Sakthi 3/58). Points: MCC 5 (35); MRC A 2 (33). At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 397 drew with Nelson 259 in 100 ovs (Anand Subramanian 87, Robin Bist 62, Swapnil Singh 46, Rahil Shah 6/71). Points: Vijay 5 (44); Nelson 2 (33). At TI-Murugappa: India Pistons 155 & 208 bt TI Cycles 72 & 160 in 48.1 ovs (Kunal Chandela 91; Rajwinder Singh 5/46, M Prabhu 3/90). Points: Pistons 8 (36); Cycles 0 (24). At SSN: Grand Slam 426/8 decl drew with Alwarpet 296 in 79.5 ovs (Manprit Juneja 132, U Mukilesh 68; M Abhinav 5/70, B Arun 3/81). Points: Grand Slam 5 (44); Alwarpet 2 (46). At IIT-Chemplast: Young Stars 229 & 165/7 decl in 67 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 61; Baba Aparajith 3/52) drew with Jolly Rovers 237. Points: Rovers 5 (44); Stars 2 (40).

Thiruvallur bag title

Riding on R Rajagiri’s 3/23, Thiruvallur defeated Coimbatore by eight wickets in the final of the TNCA inter-district U-16 tournament.

Brief scores: Coimbatore 192 & 127 in 34.5 ovs (G Susheel 48; R Rajagiri 3/23) lost to Thiruvallur 237 and 83/2 in 24.3 ovs.

SDAT Kovilpatti post win

SDAT, Kovilpatti defeated St Paul’s Recreation HC 7-1 in the St Paul’s-YMCA South Zone hockey tournament.