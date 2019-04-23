Home Sport Cricket

Rajwinder spins Pistons to victory over TI Cycles  

 Left -ARM spinner Rajwinder Singh’s 5/46 helped India Pistons beat TI Cycles by 131 runs on the final day of the 10th round of the TNCA Senior Division league. 

Published: 23rd April 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Left -ARM spinner Rajwinder Singh’s 5/46 helped India Pistons beat TI Cycles by 131 runs on the final day of the 10th round of the TNCA Senior Division league. In another match, MCC drew with MRC A with the former getting five points for taking the first innings lead. India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara made a 40-ball 25 batting at number 5 for MRC A.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MCC 433/7 decl drew with MRC A 178 in 73.4 ovs (B Rahul 79 n.o; M Ganesh Moorthi 6/46, P Sakthi 3/58). Points: MCC 5 (35); MRC A 2 (33). At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 397 drew with Nelson 259 in 100 ovs (Anand Subramanian 87, Robin Bist 62, Swapnil Singh 46, Rahil Shah 6/71). Points: Vijay 5 (44); Nelson 2 (33). At TI-Murugappa: India Pistons 155 & 208 bt TI Cycles 72 & 160 in 48.1 ovs (Kunal Chandela 91; Rajwinder Singh 5/46, M Prabhu 3/90). Points: Pistons 8 (36); Cycles 0 (24). At SSN: Grand Slam 426/8 decl drew with Alwarpet 296 in 79.5 ovs (Manprit Juneja 132, U Mukilesh 68; M Abhinav 5/70, B Arun 3/81). Points: Grand Slam 5 (44); Alwarpet 2 (46). At IIT-Chemplast: Young Stars 229 & 165/7 decl in 67 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 61; Baba Aparajith 3/52) drew with Jolly Rovers 237. Points:  Rovers 5 (44); Stars 2 (40).

Thiruvallur bag title
Riding on R Rajagiri’s 3/23, Thiruvallur defeated Coimbatore by eight wickets in the final of the TNCA inter-district U-16 tournament.
Brief scores: Coimbatore 192 & 127 in 34.5 ovs (G Susheel 48; R Rajagiri 3/23) lost to Thiruvallur 237 and 83/2 in 24.3 ovs.
SDAT Kovilpatti post win
SDAT, Kovilpatti defeated St Paul’s Recreation HC 7-1 in the St Paul’s-YMCA South Zone hockey tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp