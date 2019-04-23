Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lankan cricketer Dasun Shanaka recounts church bombing horror

Dasun Shanaka skipped Easter service at St Sebastian's Church in his hometown of Negombo because of a long trip the day before.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Investigators at the scene of a suicide bombing at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo | AP

By AFP

NEGOMBO: Sri Lankan cricketer Dasun Shanaka barely survived one of the deadly blasts that killed more than 350 people in the island nation on Easter Sunday, and says the horrific scenes have left him "scared" to go out.

The 27-year-old all-rounder skipped Easter service at St Sebastian's Church in his hometown of Negombo because of a long trip the day before, he told Cricinfo.

It was among six churches and hotels targeted by suicide bombers who killed 321 people and injured hundreds more - the worst violence seen in the country since a civil war ended a decade ago.

The government has blamed the attacks on Islamist militants.

"Normally I would have gone to church... (but) I was tired," Shanaka told the website in comments published Monday.

"That morning, when I was at my house, I heard a sound, and then people were saying a bomb had gone off at the church. I rushed there, and I'll never forget the scene.

"The entire church was destroyed, absolutely shattered, and people were dragging lifeless bodies outside."

The destruction at St Sebastian's was still visible Tuesday - parts of broken religious statues and smashed pews littered the floor - as funerals of victims were held.

More people are believed to have died in the blast at St Sebastian's than any of the other attacks, with the local hospital receiving more than 100 bodies.

"If you saw the scene, you would know there was no way anyone inside could have survived, because simply the debris from the blast had injured everyone even in the vicinity," Shanaka told Cricinfo.

After the blast, the cricketer rushed to the church looking for his mother and grandmother, who were at the Easter service.

Both survived, he said, but his grandmother required surgery because she was hit in the head with shrapnel.

Shanaka - who has played three Tests, 19 one-day internationals, and 27 Twenty20s for Sri Lanka - described his hometown as "a safe haven of sorts" where there have never been communal problems.

But he told Cricinfo that the Easter blasts have shaken that sense of security: "I'm scared to go onto the streets."

Also See:

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka cricket Easter blasts Sri Lanka Blasts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp