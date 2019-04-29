Home Sport Cricket

Ombudsman verdict on Sourav Ganguly soon

The BCCI’s ombudsman, reti­r­ed Justice DK Jain, will shortly announce his verdict on the conflict of interest complaint against Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI’s ombudsman, reti­r­ed Justice DK Jain, will shortly announce his verdict on the conflict of interest complaint against Sourav Ganguly. The ombudsman-cum-ethics officer has received a written submission from the former India captain.

“Sourav wanted to file his written submission after meeting me on April 20. As I have received his written submission, I will be delivering an order on the complaint soon,” Jain told this ne­w­spaper. “I cannot say when, but it will be delivered shortly,” he added.

Three West Bengal-based cricket fans — Bhaswati Shantua, Abhijeet Mukherjee and Ranjit Seal — had alleged that Ganguly’s role as Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president is in direct conflict with his involvement as an advisor of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. He is also part of the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee.

After being served a notice by the ombudsman, Ganguly submitted his written reply refuting the allegations. He was then asked by the ombudsman to attend a hearing in person. Jain met Ganguly, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri (representing the Committee of Administrators) and legal counsel of the compl­a­inants, senior Supreme Court advocate Biswanath Chatterjee, at the Delhi Capitals’ team ho­tel. In his deposition, Gang­uly said he is working in a voluntary role with the IPL franchise and not charging a penny.
The BCCI has put its weight behind Ganguly, claiming that the alleged conflict of interest comes under the ‘tractable category’ which could be sorted out with ‘full disclosure’. 

According to the BCCI’s constitution clause 38 (3) (a): “Tractable conflicts are those that are resolvable or permissible or excusable through recusal of the individual concerned and - or - with full disclosure of the interest involved.”

