Australian cricketer James Faulkner reveals he is gay

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australian cricketer James Faulkner on Monday decided to come out of the closet to announce that he is in a same-sex relationship.

Faulkner chose the occasion of his 29th birthday to make his relationship status public.

"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner#togetherfor5years," read a caption of Faulkner's Instagram post.

England's Steven Davies was the first international cricketer to come out open as gay when he made the revelation in an interview in 2011.

Bowling all-rounder Faulkner has represented Australia in one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals.

He last played for his country in October, 2017.