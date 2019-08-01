Home Sport Cricket

India A reduce West Indies A to 243/5 despite fifties from Hodge and Brooks

Opting to bat, West Indies made a promising start before India A bowlers fought back with a flurry of wickets in the final session.

Published: 01st August 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

PORT OF SPAIN: Montcin Hodge and Shamarh Brooks hit half-centuries but India A bowlers fought back with a flurry of wickets in the final session to reduce the West Indies A to 243 for five on the opening day of the second unofficial Test, here.

Opting to bat, West Indies made a promising start with Hodge (65) and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (36 off 119) raising a 87-run opening stand on Sunday.

Medium pacer Sandeep Warrier provided India A with the first breakthrough when he sent back Brathwaite in the 40th over.

Hodge and Brooks (53) then stitched a 62-run partnership before the Indian bowlers struck thrice to dismiss dismiss the duo and Sunil Ambris (12), who was trapped leg before wicket off a Krishnappa Gowtham delivery.

Out of the six bowlers used by India A captain Hanuma Vihari, five picked up a wicket each providing breakthroughs to not allow the hosts take opening day's honours.

With Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini joining the national team in the United States for the Twenty20 series against the West Indies, India A made some interesting selection choices.

The team, left out spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who was the architect of its win in the series-opener with a 10-wicket haul, batsman Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha who had made a successful comeback in the last game after a long injury lay-off.

As expected, Test opener Mayank Agarwal was drafted into the team though initially he was only picked for the third game, which was to be used as a practice match ahead of the two-match Test series in the Caribbean.

Batsman Anmolpreet Singh was also picked and so was medium pacer Sandeep Warrier.

India pacer Umesh Yadav, who had also flown in here alongside Agarwal, was not included.

India A won the first unofficial Test in North Sound, Antigua by six wickets.

Brief Scores: West Indies 243 for 5 in 90 overs (Montcin Hodge 65, Shamarh Brooks 53; Shivam Dube 1/35)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India A West Indies A
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp