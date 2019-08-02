India vs West Indies T20I, ODI, Test series 2019: Check out the complete schedule, squad and other details

By Online Desk

India is all set to kickstart their Caribbean tour with the T20 series starting August 3 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan Sunday returned to India's limited-overs squad after recovering from a thumb injury while Rishabh Pant was picked in all three formats for the West Indies tour as the selectors braced up for life beyond Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Former India captain Dhoni, who is at the business end of his illustrious career, has made himself "unavailable" for the West Indies tour but ruled out immediate retirement.

Speculations over Captain Virat Kohli being rested for the tour were put to rest as the batting mainstay will lead India across formats.

Rookie leg-spinner Rahul Chahar emerged as the lone new face across three formats for the upcoming overseas assignments, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the tour. Also coming back into the ODI squad are Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey.

Promising batsman Shubman Gill, though, missed out on selection.

Here is the complete schedule of India tour of West Indies.

Date Match Details Time Aug 03, Sat West Indies vs India, 1st T20I

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT/ 10:30 AM LOCAL Aug 04, Sun West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT/ 10:30 AM LOCAL Aug 06, Tue West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I

Providence Stadium, Guyana 8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT/ 10:30 AM LOCAL Aug 08, Thu West Indies vs India, 1st ODI

Providence Stadium, Guyana 7:00 PM

01:30 PM GMT/ 09:30 AM LOCAL Aug 11, Sun West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:00 PM

01:30 PM GMT/ 09:30 AM LOCAL Aug 14, Wed West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:00 PM

01:30 PM GMT/ 09:30 AM LOCAL Aug 22, Thu - Aug 26, Mon West Indies vs India, 1st Test

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 7:00 PM

01:30 PM GMT/ 09:30 AM LOCAL Aug 30, Fri - Sep 03, Tue West Indies vs India, 2nd Test

Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica 8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT/ 10:30 AM LOCAL

India squad for the three formats:

India's squad for ODI matches: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India's squad for T20 matches: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

India's squad for Test matches: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

