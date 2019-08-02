India vs West Indies T20I, ODI, Test series 2019: Check out the complete schedule, squad and other details
Speculations over Indian captain Virat Kohli being rested for the tour were put to rest as the batting mainstay will lead India across formats.
India is all set to kickstart their Caribbean tour with the T20 series starting August 3 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.
Opener Shikhar Dhawan Sunday returned to India's limited-overs squad after recovering from a thumb injury while Rishabh Pant was picked in all three formats for the West Indies tour as the selectors braced up for life beyond Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Former India captain Dhoni, who is at the business end of his illustrious career, has made himself "unavailable" for the West Indies tour but ruled out immediate retirement.
Rookie leg-spinner Rahul Chahar emerged as the lone new face across three formats for the upcoming overseas assignments, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the tour. Also coming back into the ODI squad are Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey.
Promising batsman Shubman Gill, though, missed out on selection.
Here is the complete schedule of India tour of West Indies.
|Date
|Match Details
|Time
|Aug 03, Sat
|West Indies vs India, 1st T20I
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
|8:00 PM
02:30 PM GMT/ 10:30 AM LOCAL
|Aug 04, Sun
|West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
|8:00 PM
02:30 PM GMT/ 10:30 AM LOCAL
|Aug 06, Tue
|West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I
Providence Stadium, Guyana
|8:00 PM
02:30 PM GMT/ 10:30 AM LOCAL
|Aug 08, Thu
|West Indies vs India, 1st ODI
Providence Stadium, Guyana
|7:00 PM
01:30 PM GMT/ 09:30 AM LOCAL
|Aug 11, Sun
|West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|7:00 PM
01:30 PM GMT/ 09:30 AM LOCAL
|Aug 14, Wed
|West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|7:00 PM
01:30 PM GMT/ 09:30 AM LOCAL
|Aug 22, Thu - Aug 26, Mon
|West Indies vs India, 1st Test
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|7:00 PM
01:30 PM GMT/ 09:30 AM LOCAL
|Aug 30, Fri - Sep 03, Tue
|West Indies vs India, 2nd Test
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
|8:00 PM
02:30 PM GMT/ 10:30 AM LOCAL
India squad for the three formats:
India's squad for ODI matches: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini
India's squad for T20 matches: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
India's squad for Test matches: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
