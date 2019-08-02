Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali confirms marriage plans with Indian woman

The Pakistan pacer confirmed that he is getting married to Shamia Arzoo in Dubai on August 20.

Published: 02nd August 2019 07:49 PM

Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali is the fourth Pakistani cricketer to get hitched with an Indian girl (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Ending speculations surrounding his marriage with an Indian national, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali on Friday said that he is tying the knot with Shamia Arzoo in Dubai on August 20.

The Dubai-based woman is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines, while her family members are settled in New Delhi.

"Our families wanted to keep this a low key affair but since the matter has come out in the media I have decided to make an official announcement to ensure they are no speculations surrounding my marriage," Hasan told a news conference in his hometown, Gujranwala, where Shamia will reside post marriage.

"Our nikah will be solemnised on 20th August while the Rukhsati will take place three months later and we plan to stay in Gujrwanwala after marriage," he said.

Shamia holds a degree in Aeronautics from Manav Rachna University and has also studied in England.

"I will be wearing a black and red sherwani suit while she will be dressed in Indian style," he added.

Hasan said he had met with Shamia one year ago in Dubai and their friendship had grown since that meeting.

"I was the one who first expressed my love for her and proposed to her and than our families took over," he said with a smile.

Hasan is the fourth Pakistani cricketer to get hitched with an Indian girl, after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.

Malik married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in April 2010 and the couple have a son.

Former captain Zaheer Abbas was the first Pakistani player to marry an Indian woman.

