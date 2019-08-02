Home Sport Cricket

Why Ravi Shastri may be the right choice after all as Team India coach

The open backing that Shastri got from Virat Kohli in Mumbai, on the day the team left for their series against West Indies in their backyard, has resulted in a truckload of brickbats for both.

Published: 02nd August 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Ravi Shastri

Head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri (Photo | AP)

By Rahul Ravikumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: He may be one among those in the Indian team's dressing room who's served up most fodder for the meme-makers of the country, but you can't really deny the impact that Ravi Shastri has had as coach.

"The CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) hasn't contacted me yet. If they want my opinion, I'll go and speak to them. With Ravi Bhai, we share a great camaraderie, and will definitely be very happy if he continues. But I haven't been contacted."

Yes, the open backing that Shastri got from Virat Kohli in Mumbai, on the day the team left for their series against West Indies in their backyard, has resulted in a truckload of brickbats for both.

ALSO READ | Will India dump Ravi Shastri? Tom Moody, Mahela Jayawardene in line for coaching job

But, all speculation about the team's internal dynamics apart, a logical dissection of India's sojourn under Shastri since July 2017 supports the India captain's vocal vouching for the incumbent coach's continuation. And, we aren't even touching upon the fact that at the end of the day, two people who hold crucial positions that shape our country's cricketing landscape need to be on the same page. Interpersonal synergy is a prerequisite, and in this regard Kohli and Shastri are pretty much on the same paragraph, let alone the page number.

The why behind Kohli's support for Shastri begins to unravel itself from the start of 2018. The series scoreline may not say so, but South Africa was almost breached. The same holds for England, that even-more-crushing result notwithstanding. It was poetic justice of sorts that Australia was where what India set out to achieve in the longest format finally came to fruition. Yes, it was the best batsman in the world and a belligerent hustler of a pacer who had brought Tim Paine and his men the pain, but coaches do shape the teams they coach, no?

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli happy with Ravi Shastri continuing as India coach

Going purely by statistics, white isn't exactly the colour that really brings out the image of success on Shastri's canvas. Blue is better.

Yes, the World Cup didn't come back to its true home. But, India went in as favourites because of what happened in the two years that preceded that fateful semifinal. An Asia Cup. A six-win streak in terms of bilateral ODI series. South Africa? Conquered. England? Nearly. New Zealand? Check. Australia? Done. That coveted SENA feat almost happened under Shastri's watch. We forgot to throw in one Nidahas Trophy as an extra cherry on that cake.

And, it isn't as if wins are the only record by which Shastri's coaching tenure can be summed up. Jasprit Bumrah is now India's bowling brahmastra in all formats. The word "all" wouldn't have been put in front of "formats" if the think-tank — also read Shastri — hadn't been gutsy enough to throw him into the deep end in South Africa. India's spin twins were groomed under his predecessor, but they became KulCha under Shastri. The same can be said of Hardik Pandya too. All these are names that are — and may very well go on — defining India's cricketing legacy.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's opinion on Ravi Shastri not a diktat for CAC, says Anshuman Gaekwad

CAC has drawn its lines. "The captain can say anything. It doesn't bother us. We are a committee. That's his opinion and the BCCI takes a note of it, not us," are the words member Anshuman Gaekwad used to do so. Kapil Dev, another member, did the same on Thursday, albeit with a bit of sugarcoating. But, Shastri has his wins, his achievements, his records, and even his captain, have spoken.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shastri Virat Kohli
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp