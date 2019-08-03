Home Sport Cricket

Batting in first innings let the team down: Ricky Ponting

England's Rory Burns scored his maiden Test hundred and put his side in a dominating position.

Published: 03rd August 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ricky Ponting. (File | PTI)

Ricky Ponting. (File | PTI)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that it is team's batting performance during the first Ashes Test which let them down so far.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are not playing in the match but Ponting said it is too soon to question the selection of playing XI while adding that if they lose, selectors may reconsider their bowling attack.

"We'll wait and see at the end of the Test match. If they lose because they haven't had much penetration with the ball, I think they'll think about it. But at the end of the day, it's the batting in the first innings that has let the team down so far. You take Steve Smith out of that first innings and it was pretty bad," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

Steve Smith saved the sinking Australian side, who were reduced to 122 for 8 by the English bowlers. However, Smith scored 144 runs and rescued his side to take them to a respectable total of 284 runs.

On Day 2 of the first Test on Saturday, Australia managed to take only four wickets and England have scored 267 runs but Ponting is of the opinion that bowling is not a matter of concern as of now.

"I don't think they'll be talking too much about the bowling yet," he said.

England's Rory Burns scored his maiden Test hundred and put his side in a dominating position.

England will resume from 267/4 on Day 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ricky Ponting Ashes
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp