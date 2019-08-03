Home Sport Cricket

Mission 2020: Preparation begins for World T20 as India take on WI

World Cup in shortest format coming up next year & changes in personnel likely, it’s approach that the Indian team has to work on.
 

Published: 03rd August 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer during a training session. (Photo | PTI)

Shreyas Iyer during a training session. (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Beginning Saturday, India have 23 T20 Internationals, plus the IPL and the Asia Cup, where they are likely to play a minimum of three games. To build a side that can have a real go at the World T20 in October-November 2020, they will not get a platform bigger than this. The selectors, by including the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini have sent a message with regards to where their priorities lie. But there is always a but when it comes to the Indian T20 side.

Unlike teams from the West Indies, England and Australia, India have so far resisted playing high-risk cricket. Even 12 seasons into the IPL, the system hasn’t produced an out and out T20 player, who stands out for boundary-hitting capabilities.

Shreyas Iyer last played a T20I in 2017

Not that India have had the need. Post their against-the-odds WT20 triumph in 2007, India had horrid returns in three editions, failing to cross the group stages. In 2014, they made it to the final and in 2016, their run ended in the semifinals. It is underachievement for a side that boasts of the most competitive T20 league which is expected to make players better. It has helped unearth some special talent, but they have been more useful in other formats.

Amol Muzumdar, a veteran in the domestic circuit and batting coach with Rajasthan Royals, sheds some light on this. “After winning the title in 2007, we haven’t been able to build the sort of momentum one expected. India, as a team, plays a different sort of game compared to others. Even in T20s they have a conventional approach to batting, but they have been successful with that. With time, everything evolves and going forward with the next gen that completely grew up in the T20 era there will be a change,” he said.

Not that India are short when it comes to exciting players, who make T20 batting breathtaking. In Rishabh Pant there is one. But it is quantity that is lacking. While one possible reason is India don’t let players to feature in other T20 leagues, restricting them to only two tournaments — IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s — for greater focus on red-ball cricket, very few prefer taking only the aerial route. 

“I don’t want to compare with players from other teams, but you need a different mindset for T20s. You break it down to number of balls you face and then practice. For example, a middle-order batsman should be thinking in the nets I have only five balls left, what can I do? You look for different things that will work. These are not yet part of our players, but they are learning by watching T20 imports. Which is why lot of Indian players still play the risk-free game, because you are taught to put a price on your wicket from age-group levels,” Muzumdar said.

In Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India have a solid top-order, which plays percentage cricket at a time when T20 top-orders are expected to be more explosive. That they score 8.57 runs per over since the beginning of 2016 — second best in the world — is a testament to their efficiency. Whether India change plan or continue to follow the path already taken could well determine their fate in the WT20 in Australia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mission 2020 India vs West Indies
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp