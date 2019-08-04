Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith pips Virat Kohli, becomes second fastest to 25 Test tons

Sir Donald Bradman tops the chart by a big margin, having reached 25 centuries in just 68 innings. 

Published: 04th August 2019 10:22 PM

Steve Smith. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BIRMINGHAM: Steve Smith went about decimating the England bowlers and batting records on Day 4 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. The former Australia captain, playing his first Test after serving a one-year ban for his involvement in the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal, scored his second century of the match on Sunday and helped his team to a comanding position.

The century was Smith's 25th in Test cricket as he surpassed India captain Virat Kohli to become the second-fastest to get there. Kohli took 127 innings to reach 25 centuries while Smith has taken 119 innings. Sir Donald Bradman tops the chart by a big margin, having reached 25 centuries in just 68 innings.

ALSO READ | Australia's Steve Smith scores second hundred of comeback Test

This was Smith's 10th Ashes century and only Bradman (19) and England great Jack Hobbs (12) have scored more. This is the fifth instance of an Australian batsman registering centuries in both innings of an Ashes Test and the first since Matthew Hayden did so in 2002. 

TAGS
Test tons Steve Smith Sir Donald Bradman Virat Kohli
