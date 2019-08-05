Home Sport Cricket

A dream come true, says Matthew Wade after scoring Ashes century

Before this Test match, it was in September 2017 when Wade had last played a longest-format game.

Published: 05th August 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Matthew Wade

Centuries from Wade and Smith helped Australia set a target of 398 for England. | AP

By ANI

DUBAI: Australia batsman Mathew Wade, who scored a brilliant century to give ascendency to his side in the first Ashes Test, said that playing in the Ashes was a 'dream come true' for him.

"It probably hasn't sunk in just yet. First Test match of an Ashes series and to play was a dream come true, let alone to contribute to what we're hoping will be a win in the first Test," ICC quoted Wade as saying.

Wade played a knock of 110 runs in Australia's second innings to help the visitors rack up a total of 487 runs. Steve Smith also gave away an impeccable performance as he scored 142 runs, his second century in the match.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith's second ton helps Australia dominate England in Ashes opener

Australia declared their second inning on 487/7, setting a target of 398 runs for England.

Before this Test match, it was in September 2017 when Wade had last played a longest-format game. Ahead of the Ashes, Wade scored 355 runs in four List A games for Australia A.

"I am grateful to be here, and the celebration I am even more grateful to my wife for throwing me on the plane and telling me to come over and play the Australia A series, to hopefully get an opportunity to be in the position I am in. That's what that was all about. I didn't know if I would get another chance," he said.

England will resume day five on Monday from 13/0. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ashes Ashes 2019 Matthew Wade Australia cricket
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp