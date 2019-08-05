CoA meet to discuss elections

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: CoA will meet in New Delhi on Monday, and on the agenda is expediting and finalising the election process. The topic of possible conflict of interest of the members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), formed to select the men’s chief coach, may also be discussed.

Election in the state bodies is supposed to take place by September. By August 14, electoral rolls need to be ready. But since many are still to appoint electoral officers, these deadlines seem difficult. CoA is trying to ensure that most of the state bodies become eligible.

“As far as I know, election is the main issue. The aim is to bring maximum members on board so that the elections can be conducted smoothly and in time,” a source privy to developments told this newspaper. “Most of the state associations have appointed electoral officers. A few minor issues need to be resolved and they will be discussed so that the election schedule is abided by,” said the source.

Once elections are completed, the state associations have to send names of their representatives to the BCCI by September 23. The BCCI will then prepare the electoral roll of qualified nominees by September 30 and hold elections on October 22.

Declarations made by the CAC comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy may also come up for discussion. “The disclosures have been made but if it still needs discussion, then we will do it,” added the source.