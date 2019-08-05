Home Sport Cricket

India's pace battery gets stronger with Navdeep Saini's addition

Seven — with Navdeep’s inclusion, that’s how many 140-plus speedsters India have — is a lucky number, indeed.

Published: 05th August 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini | AP

By Rahul Ravikumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Navdeep Saini may be a bit of a milquetoast off the field, but he’s a different beast with a ball in his hand. Just ask the West Indies team for proof. Yes, they might not have had Andre Russell on Saturday, but Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard are equally capable of smashing a ball from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean. The right-arm pacer couldn’t have chosen three better wickets to announce his arrival.

There have been a bazillion pieces on how this 26-year-old from Karnal, the son of a Haryana Roadways driver, has become another addition to India’s 140-clicks club. They’ve touched upon how he was a silver lining for Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year’s IPL. They’ve also skimmed through his rise from the local leagues of Karnal to the red-ball echelons of Delhi, one that involved Gautam Gambhir’s backing for a prodigy.

But KP Bhaskar, who was Delhi’s coach in 2017-18 — also Saini’s breakthrough season that saw him get a `3 crore cheque from Bangalore a few months later — has a nice anecdote that describes the pacer in a more wholesome manner.

“In our dressing room, he’s always been this sweet chap who kept mostly to himself; minimal words,” recollects the former Delhi player.

“During our semifinal against Bengal, we’d taken a 112-run lead. And our bowling hadn’t been intimidating. I was starting to worry that Bengal, who had quality batsmen, would set up a chase of beyond 250. During our brief, I told this to Navdeep and Kulwant (Khejroliya), and Navdeep’s reply was, ‘Koi nahi, sir. 112 run bahut hain. Hum dekh lenge (It’s okay, sir. 112 runs are more than enough. We’ll take care of it.).’”

ALSO READ | Navdeep Saini's debut performance makes parents proud!

Both did. Two four-fors. All of Saini’s dismissals were bowled; one cartwheeling off-stump included, and three wickets in just two overs. Bengal were blown away for 86; an innings victory clinched. A spell of fiery pace — one that would kickstart Saini’s origin story — was promised with minimal words and delivered with minimal fuss.

It isn’t as if Saini’s story didn’t have low points.

“He debuted in 2013, but he’d always play a few matches before picking up an injury. I remember him sending down three-odd overs and then walking off due to an abdominal strain. He had the pace, but he has realised that he can only keep bowling quick if his fitness is up to the mark.”

Through his professional-friends’ circle, Saini came in touch with Nasir Jamshed, a fitness expert based in Delhi who helped the lanky pacer go from a scrawny 62kg to a respectable 75kg. Finally, the Lamborghini had a chassis that matched its engine.

“Pace bowling is not all about a bowler’s frame, but fitness is one key factor to keep the engine running. His arm speed is his USP, and a better frame obviously helps with rotation. That said, Navdeep is a rhythm bowler, and nowadays he seems to be finding that groove quickly. We already have the best pace battery, even in terms of sheer speed, and his rise just adds to the healthy competition that exists in it.”

Seven — with Navdeep’s inclusion, that’s how many 140-plus speedsters India have — is a lucky number, indeed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India cricket Navdeep Saini
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp