Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand Cricket retires Daniel Vettori's jersey number

Left-arm spinner Vettori scalped 305 wickets in 291 ODIs he played for the Black Caps. He also scored 2,253 runs which included four half-centuries.

Published: 05th August 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Daniel Vettori (Photo | @BLACKCAPS)

By IANS

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday retired former skipper Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11.

"Players that represent New Zealand in 200 ODIs have their shirt number retired. Daniel Vettori who wore number 11 has played the most ODIs for the Black Caps with 291," NZC said in a tweet while revealing the Test jersey numbers of its players ahead of the two matches against Sri Lanka.

Left-arm spinner Vettori scalped 305 wickets in 291 ODIs he played for the Black Caps. He also scored 2,253 runs which included four half-centuries.

The 40-year-old also played 113 Tests in which he picked 362 wickets and amassed 4,531 runs, including six centuries and 23 fifties.

He was the captain of New Zealand between 2007 and 2011. He is the eighth player in Test history to take 300 wickets and score 3,000 runs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand Cricket Daniel Vettori jersey number
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp