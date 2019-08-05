Sports fraternity welcomes scrapping of Article 370

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sports fraternity has welcomed the Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from rest of India from buying land in the state.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is an East Delhi BJP MP, took to Twitter and congratulated the nation.

"We did what anyone else could not do. We have also waved our tricolour in Kashmir. Jai Hind! Congratulations India! Kashmir Mubarak!" Gambhir tweeted in Hindi.

Batsman Suresh Raina also welcomed the decision by calling it a 'landmark move'.

"Landmark move - scrapping of #Article370! Looking forward to smoother, and more inclusive times. #JaiHind," he wrote.

"The scrapping of #Article 370 is a glorious moment of pride and joy for the country. Congratulation to the country and countrymen for this moment of pride," Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik tweeted in Hindi.

Former India cricket Mohammad Kaif wrote: "Here's to more inclusiveness. May there be peace and love. #Article370."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled resolutions scrapping Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha. He also moved the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, that converted the state into a Union Territory with the legislature, and hived off Ladakh region into another Union Territory without legislature.