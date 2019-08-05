Home Sport Cricket

Sports fraternity welcomes scrapping of Article 370

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is an East Delhi BJP MP, took to Twitter and congratulated the nation.

Published: 05th August 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina. (File | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sports fraternity has welcomed the Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from rest of India from buying land in the state.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is an East Delhi BJP MP, took to Twitter and congratulated the nation.

"We did what anyone else could not do. We have also waved our tricolour in Kashmir. Jai Hind! Congratulations India! Kashmir Mubarak!" Gambhir tweeted in Hindi.

Batsman Suresh Raina also welcomed the decision by calling it a 'landmark move'.

"Landmark move - scrapping of #Article370! Looking forward to smoother, and more inclusive times. #JaiHind," he wrote.

"The scrapping of #Article 370 is a glorious moment of pride and joy for the country. Congratulation to the country and countrymen for this moment of pride," Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik tweeted in Hindi.

Former India cricket Mohammad Kaif wrote: "Here's to more inclusiveness. May there be peace and love. #Article370."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled resolutions scrapping Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha. He also moved the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, that converted the state into a Union Territory with the legislature, and hived off Ladakh region into another Union Territory without legislature.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Gautam Gambhir Suresh Raina
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp