Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli labels Sir Vivian Richards as 'biggest boss'

The Indian team has already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series against West Indies.

Published: 05th August 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kohli posted the picture on Twitter and captioned the post as 'With the biggest BOSS! (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday shared a picture with West Indies' great batsman Vivian Richards and labelled him as the "biggest boss".

Kohli posted the picture on Twitter and captioned the post as "With the biggest BOSS! @ivivianrichards".

The 67-year-old Richards is still viewed as one of the best players to have ever played the sport of cricket. He was the vital cog in Windies' invincible lineup during the 1980s.

Richards had scored 8540 runs in 121 Test matches and he managed to register 6721 runs in the ODI format at an average of 47.

Kohli is considered as a modern-day great as he is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the most ODI centuries list. Kohli currently has 41 centuries and is only nine more centuries away from dethroning Tendulkar at the top spot.

The right-handed Kohli also has an impeccable record in Test as he has 6613 runs in the Test format at an average of 53.76.

Kohli has been surrounded by controversy of late as there were various media reports suggesting the right between him and vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

However, Kohli dismissed these reports at the pre-departure conference ahead of the West Indies series saying, "If I do not like a person or if I am insecure of a person, you will see that on my face or in my behaviour towards that person and that is how simple it is. I have always praised Rohit whenever I have had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues."

"If the team environment is not good, then the kind of game we are playing for the last two-three years, it would have not been possible. I know how important the dressing room atmosphere, the trust factor is to succeed in international cricket. Our journey from number seven to number one and such consistent performance in the ODI cricket, it cannot happen without camaraderie, respect, and understanding," he had said.

The Indian team has already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series against West Indies.

Kohli has scored 47 runs in the series so far and the next team will next face West Indies in the final T20I on Tuesday, August 6 at Guyana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Vivian Richards
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp