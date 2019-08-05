Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | MS Dhoni playing volleyball with Territorial Army battalion

Published: 05th August 2019

MS Dhoni (C), former Indian cricket team captain and honourary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, walks with military officers at the Army headquarters in Baramulla, north of Srinagar. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's two-time World Cup-winning cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Sunday seen playing volleyball with his battalion in the Territorial Army.

Dhoni is currently on a two-month break from cricket to serve his battalion, beginning his stint in uniform on July 31 and is expected to undertake duties like patrolling, guard and post duty.

The video was circulated on social media.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led India to several memorable triumphs in the cricketing arena, holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

He is not a part of India's squad in the ongoing limited-overs series against West Indies.

The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force.

ALSO READ | Armed with an AK-47, Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni begins new innings

The former captain was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011.

