Home Sport Cricket

Cricketers react to Dale Steyn's Test retirement

From former teammates to fierce rivals, everyone took turns to praise the South African pacer after his retirement from Tests.

Published: 06th August 2019 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Dale Steyn

South African pace spearhead Dale Steyn. | AP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket, many of his teammates praised him for his illustrious career in the longest format of the game.

Steyn, who made his Test debut against England in 2004, scalped 439 wickets in 93 matches and is South Africa's all-time highest wicket-taker in the format.

Faf du Plessis, who captained Steyn, labelled him as the greatest of his generation. "The greatest of his generation. Stats don't lie and Dale Steyn Test stats is the best. I know how much test cricket means to you bud and how badly you still wanted to achieve more. Hopefully, we will still see a lot of this action," du Plessis tweeted.

Retired Proteas cricketer AB de Villiers wrote: "Too many memories to mention! We started together many years back and I had the privilege and front row seats of watching Dale Steyn turn into the best bowler of his time. You are the greatest, an even better person and the best team man around."

Herschelle Gibbs said: "What an athlete, bowler and overall nutter Dale Steyn! From your first test match I knew you were something special and your numbers back that up perfectly. Your bouncer wasn't slow either. Congrats."

Steyn, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, got a special message from his RCB skipper Virat Kohli. "A true champion of the game. Happy retirement to the pace machine," he wished Steyn.

In a statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday, the right-arm pacer said that he has taken the decision so as to prolong his career. The 36-year-old will be available for ODI and T20I selection for the national team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dale Steyn South Africa cricket Virat Kohli
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp