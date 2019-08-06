Home Sport Cricket

Players from Ladakh can represent Jammu and Kashmir for now in Ranji: Vinod Rai

The government on Monday bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir to create two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 06th August 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Vinod Rai

Vinod Rai (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cricketers emerging from the newly-created union territory of Ladakh will represent Jammu and Kashmir in the domestic circuit for the time being, Indian cricket's Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai said on Tuesday.

The government on Monday bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir to create two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir but the BCCI won't have any separate state body for the newest UT for the time being.

"We are not thinking of having a separate state body for Ladakh as of now. The players from that region will continue to qualify to represent Jammu and Kashmir in all BCCI domestic competitions," Rai told PTI on Tuesday.

The J&K Ranji team is not known to have featured a player from Ladakh till date. The upcoming Ranji Trophy season is scheduled to start in December later this year.

Asked if Ladakh will become a voting member of the BCCI like Puducherry, which is also a Union Territory, Rai said that there has been no discussion on the matter as of now.

"Nothing of that sort has been discussed as of now. The arrangement remains the same like it is for Chandigarh which is also a Union territory. Their players either play for Punjab or Haryana in domestic competitions," Rai said.

On the situation in Kashmir, after the government decided to revoke provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Rai said the BCCI has nothing to worry and cricket is expected to continue in the valley as usual.

"We are confident that J&K will play their home games in Srinagar just like last year. There has been no discussion on having an alternate home venue as of now. So nothing changes on that front," Rai said.

Recently, all the age-group, as well as senior team camps in Srinagar, were indefinitely postponed after a state government advisory with regards to a terror threat on Amarnath Yatris.

The Jammu and Kashmir team's mentor along with 100 aspirants left the valley due to the prevailing security situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinod Rai Committee of Administrators Ladakh Jammu and Kashmir Ranji
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp