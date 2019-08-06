Jammu and Kashmir tales: Cricket in the time of unrest

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is a cloud of uncertainty hanging over Jammu and Kashmir’s participation in BCCI-organised tournaments in the upcoming season, because of the present turmoil. But the team is still hopeful of competing in the Sir Vizzy Trophy in Andhra Pradesh from August 22.

J&K coach Milap Mewada, who along with team mentor Irfan Pathan and trainer Sudarshan VP left the troubled valley on Sunday as advised by the state cricket association, sounded confident when asked about the tournament.

“We wanted to feature in the multi-day tournament organised by the Karnataka association but couldn’t. Sir Vizzy Trophy is a good opportunity to prepare for the domestic season and I am hopeful,” Mewada told TNIE.

The tournament organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will be played in a one-day format. Ten teams will be divided into two groups and matches will be played in Vizag and Vizianagaram, with the latter hosting the final on September 1. J&K had played in the event last year.

The BCCI domestic season in the senior men’s section starts with the multi-day Duleep Trophy. Events in shorter formats — Vijay Hazare Trophy (one-day), Deodhar Trophy (one-day) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) — follow immediately.

“With limited-over tournaments lined up in next couple of months, the Andhra event will serve as good preparation for the team. The situation might not be right given the recent developments in the Valley but I will speak to Irfan to discuss plans.

"JKCA chief executive officer Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari will also be spoken to if needed. We have already short-listed around 18 players and it won’t be difficult to field a team for the tournament,” added Mewada.

The organisers also confirmed that JKCA has expressed its desire to participate in the tournament.

“They played last year and wanted to compete this year too,” said Kinjal Suratwala, General Manager (Game Development), ACA. The other teams expected to play are Mumbai, Baroda, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Indian Oil Corporation and Madhya Pradesh, apart from two sides from Andhra (ACA President’s XI and ACA Secretary’s XI).

“Milap sent me a message saying he is leaving for Baroda a couple of days back. However, unless we receive a message of non-participation from them, we presume they will participate in the tournament,” added Suratwala.

Meanwhile, a BCCI source confirmed that the J&K issue was not discussed in the Committee of Administrators’ (CoA’s) meeting in New Delhi on Monday.