BCCI CEO Rahul Johri gets Rs 5.6 crore hike

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Committee of Administr­ators (CoA) has given BCCI CEO Rahul Johri performance bonus of around `5.6 crore as part of his salary package.

The raise includes incentives and other benefits, making Johri the highest paid staff in the BCCI, more than India’s head coach Ravi Shastri, who gets around `7 crore per year. Johri will get aro­und `10 a year.

As per Johri’s contract, his performance is evaluated annually and increments are awarded in the form of variables linked with the increase in BCCI’s revenue out of the efforts of the CEO. But Johri, who earns around `5.77 cr per year, wa­sn’t given an increment for two ye­ars. He had w­ritten to the CoA for an increment for the period between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2018, during which he has overseen the BCCI bag a record IPL deal.

“He was supposed to get this hike if there is an increase in the revenue because of his efforts. His role was to promote domestic cricket and get revenue out of it, but that has not happened” an official who played a role in Johri’s appointment said.

Analysts had attributed e-auction as a reason for IPL’s bi­­ggest ever broadcast deal. In­cidentally, Johri had oppo­s­ed the e-auction and was ac­c­e­pted only after Subraman­iam Swamy moved the SC.