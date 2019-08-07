Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Bengal among associations sans electoral officers

It has to be seen if they accede to the rising clamour for extending deadlines.

Published: 07th August 2019 07:39 AM

BCCI

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) revealed that 26 of the 34 BCCI-affiliated units have appointed electoral officers and are on course to hold elections by the September 14 deadline, it has emerged that big names are still to complete the process.

The associations of Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Bengal, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh don’t have electoral officers yet. CoA’s directive is clear: state bodies that don’t become fully compliant with the new constitution will be deemed ineligible to vote in the BCCI elections scheduled for October 22.

Having an electoral officer is an important part of this. But with the deadline approaching, it seems that not all will be able to make it in time. Some of them have already started asking for an extension. It’s to be seen if CoA grants that.

Reasons for not appointing an electoral officer vary. One association has sent names to CoA and is waiting for approval. One is in talks with CoA and waiting for clarifications. Most of them are waiting for a Supreme Court hearing on August 8, which is expected to shed light on some grey areas. Quite a few agree that finalising the electoral college under the electoral officer by August 14 — as directed by  CoA — looks difficult at this stage.

“We sent a few names for the post of electoral officer to CoA last week and are waiting for a reply. We are fully compliant as far as everything else is concerned. The process will be completed as soon as we get CoA’s approval. But considering that the electoral officer is still to be appointed, it may not be possible to get everything ready by August 14,” said the secretary of one of the associations.

Many units are waiting for a Supreme Court hearing scheduled tentatively for August 8. A number of them have sought clarifications regarding voting rights for former international players and other issues.

“A decision on the electoral college can’t be taken until then. The appointment of electoral officer has got stalled due to this reason. If need be, we will request CoA for an extension,” said an office-bearer of another association.

It has been learnt that CoA members also discussed informally at Monday’s meeting in New Delhi whether it will be possible to hold elections in the state bodies by September 14. It has to be seen if they accede to the rising clamour for extending deadlines.

