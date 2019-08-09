Home Sport Cricket

First ODI between India and West Indies called off due to rain after 13 overs of play

Opener Evin Lewis and Shai Hope were batting on 40 and 6 respectively when the match was called off after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat.

Published: 09th August 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis complete a run as Shami looks on. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PROVIDENCE, Guyana: Rain played spoilsport as the first one-dayer between India and the West Indies was called off after the home side scored 54 for 1 in 13 overs here on Thursday.

The stop-start match, which was reduced to 34-over-a-side, was abandoned after a second rain interruption.

More than an hour and a half later, the umpires decided to call off the match.

Opener Evin Lewis and Shai Hope were batting on 40 and 6 respectively when the match was called off after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat.

The other opener Chris Gayle was out in the 11th over after scoring 4 off 31 deliveries in an agonisingly slow knock.

He had come into the match 12 runs short of Brian Lara's 10,405 ODI runs, the most by a West Indies batsman.

The match was already reduced to 43-over-a side even before a ball being bowled as the wet outfield due to rains had forced the toss to be delayed.

The match began two hours later than the original 7pm IST start.

West Indies made a quiet start with Bhubaneswar Kumar and Mohammed Shami exploiting the conditions well to tie down Gayle and Lewis before the first rain interruption.

India did not take the DRS when Lewis looked plumbed in front of wicket in the fourth over off the bowling of Mohammed Shami.

Replays showed the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump but India did not opt for a review.

Lewis was on 1 then.

The home side had scored 9 for no loss in 5.4 overs at the first rain break and the match was about to be resumed 30 minutes later but the wet area near the bowlers' run-up led to another delay of more than half an hour.

The Indian fielders and the two West Indies batsmen -- Gayle and Lewis -- came out to the ground but Kohli was seen having a discussion with the umpires.

Play did not start immediately as the umpires reckoned the ground staff need more time to get the ground ready.

Kohli and some other Indian players were seen shaking their legs for a while, moving to the tunes of the DJ at the venue.

The players later walked off the field and the ground staff were seen spraying a lot of sawdust on the wet areas.

The umpires made another inspection and after more than an hour's interruption, the match resumed for a 34-over-a-side affair.

Gayle and Lewis picked up steam after the long interruption.

Lewis hit Khaleel Ahmed for 15 runs with a six and two fours in the eighth over but the introduction of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav put some brakes on the West Indians batsmen.

Kuldeep gave India the breakthrough as he dismissed dangerman Gayle who dragged the ball onto his stumps.

Hope came in two overs later, but rains also came back to force the players to the dressing room once again.

The second one-dayer will be played in Port of Spain on Sunday.

India had won the T20 International series 3-0, prior to this three-match ODI contest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs West Indies Chris Gayle ODI Series Virat Kohli
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp