Under pressure, BCCI blames NDTL for delay

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Friday is seen as a D-Day of sorts in BCCI. CEO Rahul Johri is all set to meet sports secretary RS Jhulaniya, who has already revealed the ministry’s intentions of bringing BCCI under National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) umbrella. With pressure mounting on BCCI, it released a timeline of the entire Prithvi Shaw doping episode through its PR team to save face.

But given the sports ministry is under no mood for negotiation even with regards to BCCI using NADA on trial basis and still not clearing the visits of South Africa women’s and A teams, it remains to be seen how Johri will respond.

While BCCI believes meeting Jhulaniya will at least give them the necessary permission to host South African teams, there is a fear that the ministry might use the manner in which Shaw’s doping incident was handled to bring it under the NADA code.

As reported by TNIE, there is a strong chance of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reviewing Shaw’s case, particularly with regards to delay in getting the results and the BCCI’s back-tracked suspension.

Ahead of the scheduled meeting, BCCI tried to save face by releasing a timeline of events, which corroborates the board’s anti-doping manager Abhijeet Salvi’s claims that the delay was caused by the National Dope Testing Lab (NDTL). The ministry has clearly told BCCI that it doesn’t believe in its dope-testing methods and has asked it to accept the universally accepted WADA code.