Home Sport Cricket

Jofra Archer in line for Test debut as England drop Moeen Ali

Archer missed that match because of a side problem but has since proved his fitness in a second-team fixture for county side Sussex against Gloucestershire, taking 6-27 and hitting a quick-fire centur

Published: 10th August 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer (File| AP)

By AFP

LONDON: World Cup-winner Jofra Archer is in line to make his eagerly-awaited Test debut after being included in England's 12-man squad for next week's second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's, while Moeen Ali was left out on Friday.

Fast bowler Archer could replace James Anderson after England's all-time leading wicket-taker was ruled out with a calf injury that restricted him to sending down just four overs in a 251-run first-Test defeat by Ashes holders Australia at Edgbaston.

Archer missed that match because of a side problem but has since proved his fitness in a second-team fixture for county side Sussex against Gloucestershire, taking 6-27 and hitting a quick-fire century.

England also have another seam-bowling option in Surrey left-armer Sam Curran.

Fast bowler Olly Stone, who was in the squad for the first Test but did not play, has been ruled out with a back injury.

Leach returns in place of Moeen

Meanwhile, off-spinner Moeen has been dropped, with left-armer Jack Leach recalled into the squad ahead of Wednesday's start at Lord's.

Moeen was omitted after a miserable match at Edgbaston.

The 32-year-old all-rounder only managed returns of 1-42 and 2-130 with the ball, while scoring just four runs in the match -- including a first-innings duck.

His second-innings bowling display was particularly concerning, with Moeen offering neither control or persistent wicket-taking on a wearing pitch favouring spinners and even bowling a couple of head-high beamers.

And both times he batted he was dismissed by Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who has now claimed Moeen's wicket nine times in 11 innings.

Somerset's Leach played his last Test against Ireland at Lord's a fortnight ago when the nightwatchman made a career-best 92 -- an innings that helped set up an England victory and won him the man-of-the-match award.

England's middle-order trio of Joe Denly, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow all had poor returns with the bat at Edgbaston, with wicketkeeper Bairstow also untidy behind the stumps.

But all three have retained their places in the squad, although Denly's position at number four had been called into question following scores of 18 and 11 in Birmingham.

Australia are bidding to win their first away Ashes series in 18 years.

England have only twice come from 1-0 down to win an Ashes -- in 1981 when inspired by Ian Botham and in 2005, when they eventually won 2-1 in what is widely regarded as one of the most exciting series in Test history.

England squad:

Rory Burns (Surrey), Jason Roy (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Joe Denly (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Sam Curran (Surrey)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jofra Archer England Squad England vs Australia Ashes
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp