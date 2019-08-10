Jonty Rhodes shares special message for Suresh Raina

Home Sport Cricket

Jonty Rhodes posted a special message for Suresh Raina on Twitter after the Indian left-hander underwent a knee surgery on Friday.

Suresh Raina after undergoing surgery. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former South African batsman and greatest fielder of all time Jonty Rhodes has shared a special message and asked Indian batsman Suresh Raina, who underwent knee surgery, to listen to his body.

"@ImRaina u have been an inspiration to so many with your incredible work ethic over your career, especially these last couple of years. Listen to your body now my friend - knowing u, u will want to be out training tomorrow. #aramse," Rhodes tweeted.

India spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted for his teammate Raina and wrote: "Get well soon champion @ImRaina."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and informed regarding Raina's surgery on Friday.

"Mr Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 weeks of rehab for recovery. We wish him a speedy recovery," BCCI tweeted.

The 32-year-old has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs for India amassing 768 and 5,615 runs respectively. He also featured in 78 T20Is games where he gathered 1605 runs.

