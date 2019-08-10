Home Sport Cricket

Quality assured, NADA can test any time

Addressing BCCI’s concerns, sports ministry guarantees quality service in sample collection and result management; says kits used are WADA-approved

Published: 10th August 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, the Indian cricket board has fallen in line and, like any other federation in the country, will follow the National Anti-Doping Agency code. After days of sparring between the sports ministry and the board, this was given in writing to the former on Friday during a meeting between sports secretary RS Julaniya and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

ALSO READ | BCCI comes under NADA code, but not National Sports Federation yet

As reported by TNIE, the ministry was not amused by BCCI’s request to follow NADA rules on a trial basis and insisted that they comply with guidelines in full since it is the rule of law. The ministry had also said that any concerns BCCI had could be brought before them. “We will address it,” the secretary had told TNIE.

The sports secretary was quite pleased with the outcome of the meeting.

“The BCCI team came with a positive mindset and showed keen interest to resolve the issue. They are committed to following the law of the land as mandated by the Govt of India. It is pleasing to see an issue amicably resolved. We have listened to their concerns and will address them accordingly.”

The ministry said that it is committed to addressing the concerns of the BCCI as well. One of the major concerns has been the quality of dope control officers (DCOs). The ministry has been deliberating on this topic for the last month or so.

It is learnt the ministry will be taking care of this by appointing more qualified DCOs and BCOs (blood collection officials) and chaperones with good remuneration. In fact, ads have already been placed on the NADA website. And those DCOs will be professionally trained and can be sent anytime, anywhere.

ALSO READ | ICC becomes WADA compliant as BCCI ends resistance

Another concern before the ministry was the quality of kits. To this, the ministry replied that the BCCI need not worry since they were using WADA-approved kits. However, it is interesting to note that the NADA can now test any cricketer anytime since the players will be governed by the controversial ‘whereabouts clause’, which the cricketers were resisting.

According to the sports secretary, NADA can carry out tests whenever and wherever they want.

“We are a signatory to the WADA code and we will follow WADA in our country. All athletes in this country, irrespective of their origin, all events and all federations are governed by NADA guidelines in India.” Even on delivery of results, the ministry has assured there won’t be any laxity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI NADA Rahul Johri
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp