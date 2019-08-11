Home Sport Cricket

Sharjeel Khan will have to admit his involvement in spot-fixing if he wants to resume playing: PCB

Sharjeel was banned from all forms of cricket for five years in August 2017 for his role in the spot-fixing scandal that marred Pakistan Super League earlier that year.

Published: 11th August 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan cricketer Sharjeel Khan |AFP

Pakistan cricketer Sharjeel Khan |AFP

By PTI

KARACHI: Tainted Test opener Sharjeel Khan completed a 30-month ban for spot-fixing on Saturday but Pakistan Cricket Board has made it clear that he has to accept his wrongdoing and attend Anti-Corruption rehabilitation programme before resuming his career.

Sharjeel was banned from all forms of cricket for five years in August 2017 for his role in the spot-fixing scandal that marred Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier that year but the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal had said half of his ban would remain suspended.

Sharjeel, playing for the Islamabad United franchise, was found guilty by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal headed by Lt General (retired) Tauqir Zia, along with other players like Khalid Latif, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nawaz, Nasir Jamshed and Shahzaib Hasan.

A PCB official said Sharjeel could be allowed to resume playing as soon as September in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy but he has to first admit his involvement in the spot-fixing and apologise for his actions.

He recalled that Salman Butt and Muhammad Asif had to do the same when their spot-fixing bans expired in 2015.

Sharjeel's lawyer Shaighan Ejaz said they had already written to the PCB that his client was ready to undergo the rehabilitation process so that he can return to playing cricket.

Asked about the particular provision under which Sharjeel will have admit his crime and make a public apology, Ejaz said the rehabilitation programme itself contained a clause which said a player can only be allowed to attend it if he is deemed to have admitted his mistake and shown remorse for his actions.

"Sharjeel wants to play cricket again and once we get an answer from the PCB, we will see where things stand," he said.

Sources close to Sharjeel said he has accepted the five charges laid out against him but is reluctant to admit that he committed spot-fixing or derived any financial benefits from it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharjeel Khan Pakistan Cricket Board spot-fixing
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp