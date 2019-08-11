Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli breaks Ganguly's record while scoring hundred against West Indies

Virat Kohli also surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-scorer for India in ODI cricket by crossing 11,221 runs.

India's captain Virat Kohli rises his bat as he celebrates his century against West Indies.

India's captain Virat Kohli rises his bat as he celebrates his century against West Indies. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

PORT OF SPAIN: India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday notched up his 42nd ODI ton in the second one-dayer against the West Indies, and in the process surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-scorer for India in ODI cricket.

Ganguly scored 11,221 runs in 297 innings while Kohli took 229 innings to go past the former skipper.

Soon after Kohli broke his record, Ganguly tweeted: "Virat kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI .. what a player."

During the course of his knock, Kohli also surpassed Javed Miandad's tally of 1,930 runs to become the highest run-scorer in ODIs against the West Indies.

Thirty-year-old Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has a whopping 18,426 runs to his name which he accumulated over 452 innings. Kohli is now the seventh-highest run-scorer in ODIs overall behind Jacques Kallis, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Tendulkar.

