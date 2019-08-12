Home Sport Cricket

England pace star Jofra Archer throws down gauntlet to Aussie batsmen

The 24-year-old Barbados-born seamer, who starred for his adopted country in their World Cup triumph, missed the first Test defeat at Edgbaston because of a side strain.

Published: 12th August 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer (File| AP)

By AFP

LONDON: England pace bowler Jofra Archer warned the Australian batsmen on Monday that he is not just a one-day cricketer and said he will try to "work miracles" if he faces them at Lord's in the Ashes this week.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born seamer, who starred for his adopted country in their World Cup triumph, missed the first Test defeat at Edgbaston because of a side strain.

But, with James Anderson ruled out with a calf injury, Archer is now in line to to play in the second Test which starts at Lord's on Wednesday. 

Archer proved his fitness playing for Sussex in a 2nd XI match against Glucestershire during which he took 6-27 in the first innings and then scored 108. 

He said the Australians would be fooling themselves if they thought he would offer rich pickings on his Test debut.

"I've played a lot more red-ball cricket and it's my preferred format," Archer said at a press conference on Monday.

"If you don't have a good 10 overs (in white-ball cricket) that's it. You've got to wait to the next game, but you've ample chances in Test cricket.

"I'm more ready than I've ever been.

"I bowled 50 overs in one game for Sussex and am the one usually bowling at the end.

"Test cricket is pretty much the same as first-class. Know what your strengths are and stick to them."

Archer, whose father Frank is British, became eligible to play for England under the three-year residency rule earlier this year. 

Miracle worker

He said Lord's brought back happy memories of England's victory over New Zealand in a thrilling World Cup final in July during which Archer was entrusted with bowling the Super Over which clinched the trophy.

"The first one (appearance) is always special, and (to be) at Lord's where we had recent success will be comforting as well," said Archer.

"It's a good ground to come back to, and hopefully keep our winning ways here.

"I'll try and work miracles but I can only give my best."

Australia coach Justin Langer said his batsmen would hopefully be able to weather the storm from his first spell and then score freely in his later sessions. 

"Hopefully our guys have got the answers whatever he (Archer) dishes up for us," Langer said at his press conference.

"Most of our guys have seen him in white-ball cricket. It's up to the individuals, not so much our game plan against him.

"Our batters will be organised in their minds how they are going to face him, and the rest of England's attack.

"It's the same for everyone in Test cricket, get them into their second, third and fourth spells."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jofra Archer England ASHES
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp