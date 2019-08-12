Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli badly wanted to score a century: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Virat Kohli's 42nd ODI century, which set the platform for India's win in the second ODI, was his first since March 2019.

Published: 12th August 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

After scoring the century, Kohli celebrated in a characteristically passionate manner. | AP

By PTI

PORT-OF-SPAIN: Virat Kohli brought up his 42nd ODI ton in brilliant fashion while guiding India to a win against West Indies and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said the Indian skipper was eager to end his 11-innings century drought.

On Sunday, Kohli, who is coming off a relatively quiet World Cup, scored 120 off 125 balls to help India to 279 for 7 before Bhuvneshwar starred with the ball to hand the visitors a 59-win in the rain-curtailed match.

Kohli's last hundred had come against Australia in March.

Since then the Indian skipper has been among the runs, scoring five half-centuries, but has failed to reach a ton.

After scoring the century, Kohli celebrated in a characteristically passionate manner.

"From Virat's expression you could see that he badly wanted to score a hundred not because he was out form but because he was getting out in the 70's and 80's and he's always known for scoring big runs," Bhuvneshwar said at the post-match conference.

"The wicket wasn't easy, when Virat came back to the dressing room he said after the ball gets old it's not easy to score runs," he added.

ALSO READ | It was my chance to step up and take responsibility, says Virat Kohli after win over Windies

Like Kohli, Bhuvneshwar also played a decisive role in India's victory.

The 29-year-old snared four wickets for 31 runs.

"When I came to bowl I was just thinking I have to bowl economically, get more dot balls. I feel getting wickets is a byproduct of bowling tightly.

"I wasn't thinking much about the result because we knew if we get one or two wickets we will be back in the game."

West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals but looked well within sight of the target with Nicholas Pooran (42) and Roston Chase (18) in the middle.

However, Bhuvneshwar changed the complexion of the game in a matter of an over.

In the 35th over he first dismissed Pooran and then leapt to pull off a stunning catch to see the back of Chase.

"I just caught it. I wasn't expecting it. Pooran's wicket was the main wicket for us because we all know how he plays and he can change the game.

"So his wicket was the key for us. Roston Chase also the moment he came he started taking singles. So those two wickets were crucial for us."

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli breaks Javed Miandad's 26-year-old record

Now the Indian pace spearhead has set his sight on a precious away series win.

India lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.

"We are up in the series we want to win the series. whenever you are playing away from home you just want to win the series," Bhuvneshwar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Bhuvneshwar Kumar India cricket West Indies cricket
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp