Women's T20 cricket included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Cricket has made just one appearance at the CWG previously, with men playing in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, where South Africa finished on top of the podium.

Published: 13th August 2019 03:05 PM

Alyssa Healy (R) of Australia hits 4 as Amy Jones of England looks on during the ICC Women's World T20 final cricket match between Australia and England. (File | AFP)

Alyssa Healy (R) of Australia hits 4 as Amy Jones of England looks on during the ICC Women's World T20 final cricket match between Australia and England. (File | AFP)

By IANS

DUBAI: The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Tuesday announced that women's T20 cricket has been confirmed for inclusion at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games following a joint bid by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in England from July 27 to August 7 and will see 4,500 athletes competing at across 18 sports.

Eight teams will compete across eight match days, as cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1998, when South Africa won Gold in a men's 50-over format competition in Kuala Lumpur. All eight matches will be held at the Edgbaston cricket ground.

"Today is a historic day and we are delighted to welcome the sport of cricket back to the Commonwealth Games," said CGF President Dame Louise Martin.

"Cricket was last played in the Games at Kuala Lumpur in 1998 when the men's 50-overs-a-side competition was won by South Africa and featured icons of the sport including Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar.

"We believe the Commonwealth Games will be a fantastic platform to showcase the exciting sport of women's T20 cricket and continue to help grow the game globally," she added.

Meanwhile, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "This is a truly historic moment for women's cricket and for the global cricket community, who were united in their support of this bid."

"Fast and exciting, the T20 format is the perfect fit for the Commonwealth Games and offers another chance to showcase women's cricket on the global stage as part of our ambitious plans to accelerate the growth of the game, whilst inspiring the next generation of cricketers. All the players who are lucky enough to compete at Birmingham 2022 will be part of a truly memorable experience," he added.

