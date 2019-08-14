India vs West Indies: Gayle's fireworks help Windies post 240 as rain curtails match to 35 overs per side

By PTI

PORT OF SPAIN: Chris Gayle seems to have walked into the sunset after playing a typical aggressive knock that helped West Indies post 240 for seven in 35 overs against India after incessant rains curtailed the third and final ODI to 35 overs per side here on Wednesday.

The weather continued to play havoc in this tour of India as the rain forced two interruptions after the hosts elected to bat in the match, which they need to win to level the series.

The match was reduced to 35-overs a side when the game resumed at 158 for two with Shai Hope (19) and Shimron Hetmyer (18) at the crease.

Gayle came out with a clear plan to attack the Indian bowlers, making the most of what appeared his swan-song innings for his country.

Whether it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami or Khaleel Ahmed no Indian pacer was spared with Gayle hammering them for sixes with remarkable ease.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the only bowler who commanded some respect from the West Indian marauder.

The left-handed opener -- the self proclaimed Universe boss -- punished the Indian bowlers with five sixes and eight shots to the fence in his entertaining 72-run knock.

He added 115 runs with fellow opener Evin Lewis, who was equally impressive with his 29-ball 43 which was laced with five fours and three sixes.

It was Chahal who brought some relief for the Indian camp by dismissing Lewis and soon Gayle too departed by hitting one straight to rival captain Virat Kohli at mid-off.

Soon after his dismissal, the Indian players rushed towards Gayle, shaking hands with him.

Kohli even did Gayle typical jig before the burly West Indian walked off.

Gayle, in his inimitable style, put his helmet on the top of his bat's handle and lifted the bat in the air while walking off.

Near the boundary ropes, he hurled the helmet in the air only to catch it back.