Home Sport Cricket

Momentum with Australia against James Anderson-less England says Chris Rogers

Australia have a problem of plenty as far as their pacers go, and coming up with the right combination will be a task in itself, feels Rogers.

Published: 14th August 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith

Chris Rogers was all praise for Steve Smith | AP

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Australia opener Chris Rogers, who is the high performance coach at Australian Academy in Brisbane, was all praise for Steve Smith, who single-handedly won the Ashes opener for Australia.

“He’s right up there. The fact that he seems to have gotten better is incredible. I was lucky enough to play against Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Smith is in that league. When I played with him in 2013, I didn’t expect him to be in such a position.”

Coach of an Australian selection of players who are in Chennai for training, Rogers believes that Australia will carry the momentum into the second Test. 

“The way they won after being 122/8 will be a morale-booster. These are the kind of wins you look back at and draw inspiration from. Coaches believe in the team and start thinking that they can win from anywhere. That win will be a big dent on England’s confidence. In the previous series, they bullied us a bit, and that definitely wasn’t the case in the first Test.”

ALSO READ | Ashes 2019: England vs Australia 2nd Test - Preview

Rogers feels that the second Test may be a good chance for Cameron Bancroft to further his case as a regular opener.

“He has a good opportunity to make it his own. Lord’s could be batting friendly. In case he is in the XI and manages to get some confidence back, he will be primed for that spot.”

The 41-year-old believes that England will miss James Anderson.

“Anderson is a huge loss. I was always hoping he would get injured,” he said with a laugh. “He holds the attack together. Now others have to step up. Can’t wait to see what Jofra has up his sleeve.”

Australia have a problem of plenty as far as their pacers go, and coming up with the right combination will be a task in itself, feels Rogers.

“The important thing I learnt as a captain in County cricket is to control the run rate. The ball swings all the way through to the 80-over mark, so you are always going to get opportunities. It’s not that important to blast teams out. If you just control the run rate and stay in the game, then you will find that you will take 10 wickets.

“That’s the reason why they used Peter Siddle. A left-armer at Lord’s would be invaluable because of the slope. They will bring (Mitchell) Starc in. It’s a blessing for the selectors to have such depth.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ashes Ashes 2019 Chris Rogers Australia cricket
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp