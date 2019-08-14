Home Sport Cricket

Openers take Dindigul to second straight TNPL final 

Chasing 176, defending champions Madurai got off to a bad start, losing in-form opener KB Arun Karthik and skipper Shijit Chandran inside six overs.

Published: 14th August 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding openers Hari Nishaanth and N Jagadeesan’s half-centuries, Dindigul Dragons beat Madurai Panthers by 45 runs at home to reach the Tamil Nadu Premier League final for the second successive time on Tuesday. They will meet Chepauk Super Gillies in Chennai on Thursday. 

Chasing 176, defending champions Madurai got off to a bad start, losing in-form opener KB Arun Karthik and skipper Shijit Chandran inside six overs. All-rounder J Kousik scored a 31-ball 40. But with no support from the other end, Madurai were bowled out for 130. They found the going tough after off-spinner Mohan Abhinav dismissed Nilesh Subramanian (12) and A Sarath Raj (32) in the eighth over. 

For Dindigul, Nishaanth and Jagadeesan shared a 101-run stand to help the team post 175/6. Coming in at No 3, NS Chaturved hit a 13-ball 35, while pacer M Mohammed chipped in with a 9-ball 32. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jagadeesan replaced R Ashwin as captain for this clash.   

Brief scores: Dindigul Dragons 175/6 in 20 ovs (Nishaanth 51, Jagadeesan 50) bt Madurai Panthers 130 in 19.5 ovs (Kousik 40, Silambarasan 3/18, Rohit 3/20).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNPL Dindigul Dragons Madurai Panthers
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp