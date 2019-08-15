Ashes: Australia win toss, elect to field in second Test

By IANS

LONDON: Australia skipper Tim Paine won the toss and has decided to field in the second Ashes Test at the historic Lord's.

The opening day of the second Test was washed off and play will be extended in the last session on the remaining four days.

Teams: Australia (Playing XI): Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach