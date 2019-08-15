Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli, first to score 20,000 international runs in a decade

On Wednesday, Kohli scored his second consecutive century to help India beat West Indies by six wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match rubber.

Published: 15th August 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

PORT OF SPAIN: On the way to his 43rd ODI ton, India skipper Virat Kohli created yet another world record as he became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in 10 years.

The 30-year-old played an unbeaten knock of 114 to help India chase down the revised target of 255 (DLS method), thereby clinching the series 2-0.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli leads India to victory against West Indies, overshadows Gayle swansong

On the list of most international runs scored in a decade, Kohli is followed by former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting who scored 18,962 runs. Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis is third in the list with 16,777 runs, followed Mahela Jayawardene (16,304 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (15,999 runs), Sachin Tendulkar (15,962 runs), Rahul Dravid (15,853 runs), and Hashim Amla (15,185 runs).

Kohli's ton on Wednesday also helped him equal Tendulkar's record of most number of centuries against a single opposition in ODI cricket. While Kohli has scored nine centuries against Windies, Tendulkar had scored nine tons against Australia.

The Indian skipper is also just one century away from equalling Ricky Ponting in the number of centuries scored by a skipper in ODIs.

TAGS
Virat Kohli India vs West Indies Ricky Ponting
