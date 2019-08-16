Complete election process by September 14 to vote in BCCI polls: Electoral Officer to state units

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BCCI electoral officer N Gopalaswami on Friday made it clear that all the affiliated state units will have to conduct their polls by September 14 to be eligible for participating in parent body's elections, which the CoA has tentatively scheduled for October 22.

The procedural rules for the election of Board's Apex Council have been posted on the cricket body's website.

The Apex Council will comprise President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, two players' representatives (men and women) and one state unit representative.

The ninth member on the Council will be a representative from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office.

"Full Members who either have not been declared compliant with the Judgement dated 9th August 2018 or who do not complete the election process before 14th September 2019 (or such other date that may be appointed by the COA for this purpose) and their representative, shall not be eligible to participate in the BCCI Election process," a notification issued by electoral officer read.

The notification states that state units save Delhi (DDCA), Vidarbha (VCA) and Assam (ACA), which are already Lodha-compliant, should complete their polls by specified date.

However, it is still not clear whether DDCA, ACA and VCA are compliant with August 9, 2018 judgement, where BCCI's new constitution was adopted.

As of today, out of 38 affiliated units, 10 are "yet to amend" their constitution -- Arunachal Pradesh, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

The non-compliant units have filed IAs (Interim Applications) challenging various clauses like age cap (70 years), cooling-off period (three years after two consecutive terms), one person one post to name a few.