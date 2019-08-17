Home Sport Cricket

Duleep Trophy: Another opportunity for India hopefuls

After the World Cup, India’s search for fresh blood has begun.

Published: 17th August 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill broke Gautam Gambhir's record | AFP

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the World Cup, India’s search for fresh blood has begun. The limited-over series in West Indies was the start of that. New faces were tried out and those who didn’t manage a place in those squads will be keen to impress in the domestic season which begins with the Duleep Trophy on Saturday.
Among the three teams — India Blue, Green and Red — Shubman Gill is the most talked-about cricketer at the moment. The Punjab opener and India Blue skipper has notched up tons of runs in domestic cricket and also for India A, which got him into the national team. But he did poorly in the two innings he played in New Zealand this year. 

But Gill has hit the top gear, contributing regularly with the bat. In the recent series against West Indies A, the 20-year-old slammed an unbeaten double hundred in a first-class match. Before that, he had scored three fifties against the same team in four List A matches.

“Overall, it was a good experience for me to play in the West Indies. The pitches were not as good as we expected. So the target was to get off that period (dampness) and score for my team and win matches,” said Gill. “Personally, Duleep Trophy is really important as I’m the captain. If we are going to win these matches and get to the final, you get one more opportunity to perform.”

Apart from Gill, Karnataka all-rounder Shreyas Gopal of India Blue too has been making some noise. In last season’s Ranji Trophy, the leg-spinner bagged 32 wickets and scored 524 runs in 10 matches. Gopal continued his form in the IPL too, scalping 20 wickets. Despite not impressing for India A against Sri Lanka A, he will get another shot to impress.

The duo from India Green — Ankit Rajpoot and Rahul Chahar — are the other big names. Both have been India A regulars but only Chahar has been able to break into the national team. The Rajasthan leggie played one T20I against West Indies this month. Rajpoot has had decent outings with India A, but not been in great form of late. This event gives him another chance.

Axar Patel and Karun Nair of India Red too are seeking a reversal of fortunes. Both have impressed in India colours and failed to cement their places in the squad. However, neither of them has impressed of late and with the selectors looking for alternatives, Patel and Nair will be eager to bring forward their A game.

Fixtures
August 17-20: India Blue vs India Green (Just Cricket ground, Bengaluru)
August 23-26: India Red vs India Blue (Alur ground, Bengaluru)
August 29-September 1: India Red vs India Green (Alur ground II, Bengaluru)
Final: September 4-7 (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shubman Gill Duleep Trophy
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp