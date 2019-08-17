Home Sport Cricket

Jofra Archer can 'blow away' teams in Test cricket: Stuart Broad

Archer was one of the wicket-takers as he trapped Cameron Bancroft in front of the wickets with a delivery that jagged back sharply.

Published: 17th August 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jofra Archer of England bowls against Australia at Lord's. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has said that debutant Jofra Archer has the pace and bounce to blow away teams in Test cricket.

The third day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's turned out to be yet another damp squib as no play was possible after the first session because of rain. However, there was plenty for England to cheer as they left Australia reeling at 80/4 when the day was called off. The visitors still trail by 178 runs. 

Archer was one of the wicket-takers as he trapped Cameron Bancroft in front of the wickets with a delivery that jagged back sharply. The 24-year-old bowled with great pace and lengths to other Australia batsmen also and kept them in check. 

"He's already been a successful international cricketer, having been involved in the World Cup win, but he's got some great attributes," Broad said after the end of the day's play while speaking at the press conference. 

"These conditions at Lord's have been a bit favourable to the bowler on day one and day two, but that's not taking away anything he brings. You feel even on day four and day five pitches, with his height and bounce, he's going to bring the stumps into play.

"I don't think there are any doubts within the group or within the media that he has the attributes to be a Test cricketer. There's going to be times when he's going to blow teams away. What impressed me was his nagging line, the fact that he can bring all dismissals in. He's aggressive with his bouncer," he added.

ALSO READ | Jofra Archer 'will take getting used to' predicts Steve Waugh

Archer grabbed the attention of the larger global cricketing audience with his exploits in the Indian Premier League before storming into the international cricket scene with his stellar performance in England's successful 2019 World Cup campaign. The Barbados-born fast bowler has 131 wickets in 28 First-Class matches and scored over 1,000 runs in the longer formats.

However, Broad doesn't want the team to place too many expectations on Archer. 

"This is his first Test match. It's a big learning experience. You sometimes forget he's, what, 24?" Broad said. 

"In our minds, because he's been involved in World Cups and been talked about so much in the last six months that we think he's a really experienced, older, knows-it-all cricketer. He's still learning his trade a little bit, although he's doing it with great success," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stuart Broad Jofra Archer ashes
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp