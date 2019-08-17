Home Sport Cricket

Russell Domingo appointed Bangladesh head coach

Domingo, who earlier served as the South Africa coach, will start his stint with the Bangladesh team from August 21.

Russell Domingo. (File | AP)

By IANS

DHAKA: Russell Domingo was on Saturday appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh for the next two years. He replaces Steve Rhodes whose tenure was not extended by the Bangladesh Cricket Board following the team's eighth-place finish at the recently concluded World Cup in England and Wales.

"We have decided to pick Russell as he will be available. There were other candidates but we wanted someone who could be available for us and certainly he has got the experience," Cricbuzz quoted (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan as saying.

His first assignment will begin with the lone Test against Afghanistan from September 5, which will be followed by an ODI tri-series involving Zimbabwe as well.

