Home Sport Cricket

Won't be end of world if we lose in India: South Africa coach Enoch Nkwe

Nkwe believes that the Proteas are good enough to bounce back, despite experiencing a disappointing campaign at the 2019 World Cup, where they managed only three wins in nine games. 

Published: 17th August 2019 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Enoch Nkwe. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

JOHANNESBURG: Newly appointed South Africa Team Director Enoch Nkwe believes it will be a big challenge for his side in their upcoming India tour, adding that "it's not going to be the end of the world", if they fail to beat the Men in Blue.

South Africa will be playing three T20Is and three Tests against India beginning September 15. 

"I understand that it's going to be a big challenge (the India tour), but I strongly believe that we can really make an immediate impact," the ICC website quoted Nkwe as saying on Friday in his first press conference since his appointment.

"And if it doesn't happen, it's not going to be the end of the world. There's always a big picture to everything," he added.

Nkwe believes that the Proteas are good enough to bounce back, despite experiencing a disappointing campaign at the 2019 World Cup, where they managed only three wins in nine games. 

"As a coach I strongly believe that every challenge is an opportunity. Certain things could take a while, and I don't know how successful we can be in a short period of time, but I believe that we can make a quick turnaround. I strongly believe that we have the players to," he said.

"But we need to identify the areas that held back the team not to perform to their full potential, and get them to perform as soon as possible."

The 36-year-old, who draws inspiration from Spanish football manager Guardiola, further said that he will take full responsibility for South Africa's performance on their tour to India.

"I will take full responsibility for how things unfold in India, but I like to create the environment where each coach has a say, learns and grows," he said. 

Faf du Plessis will lead the side in the three-Test series while Quinton de Kock will lead in the T20Is. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enoch Nkwe South Africa South Africa vs India
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp